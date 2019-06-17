CHI Health announces plans for new Lincoln facility

CHI Health has plans for a new facility in southeast Lincoln, a spokesperson said Monday.

According to a spokesperson for CHI Health, a deal is in place to buy land near 40th and Yankee Hill.

Details on the building have not been released by CHI.

"We can tell you it’s exciting news for Lincoln families. CHI Health is committed to investing in the Lincoln community and providing quality health care," the CHI spokesperson said in a statement to 1011.

More information will be released as it is made available.