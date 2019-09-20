CHI announces new Pediatric Place

A new pediatric unit, called the Pediatric Place, is set to open this November at CHI Health St. Elizabeth.

The Pediatric Place is supposed to create a child-friendly environment in the hospital. CHI Health Foundation has raised $750,000 for the million dollar project. The unit will combine an emergency department, in-patient care and a level 3 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, along with nurses trained to specifically help kids.

"RSV, pneumonia, bronchiolitis, sepsis and those kinds of illnesses that you'll typically see in the emergency room," said Gary Howard, the Director of Emergency Services and Pediatrics at CHI Health St. Elizabeth. "The training is focused on the care of the child."

According to the president of Nebraska Heart and St. Elizabeth, parents were involved in helping design the 8-room unit.

"It really allows the kids to get the treatment from just those pediatric nurses, be in one place where their families can stay and one centralized area for their care," said Derek Vance, the President of Nebraska Heart and St. Elizabeth.

The whole project has taken about a year. It was modeled after John Hopkins Pediatric Unit, and will be the only one of its kind in the region.

