CHI hospitals in Grand Island and Kearney postponing non-emergency surgeries

CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney and CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island will begin postponing the scheduling of non-urgent, elective surgeries and procedures on Wednesday, March 25.

Good Samaritan and St. Francis made this decision in collaboration with other health systems in the state.

“We know this may be inconvenient and disruptive for our patients, but we need to do everything possible to lessen the impact of COVID-19 on our community,” said Michael Schnieders, president, Good Samaritan. “Our hospitals have already made numerous changes to prevent exposure of the virus to our patients, providers and visitors. This is one more step.”

According to St. Francis president, Ed Hannon, the action allows hospitals to protect their workforce, patients and the community while conserving vital medical supplies.

“Concentrating resources where they’re needed should we see an increase in critically ill COVID-19 patients is a responsible thing we can do during the pandemic,” said Hannon.

Patients will be contacted if their surgery or procedure is postponed. They can discuss rescheduling at that time.