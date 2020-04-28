CHI to resume elective procedures in Lincoln on May 4, patients will be tested for COVID-19

On Monday, May 4th, CHI Health St. Elizabeth and CHI Health Nebraska Heart will resume elective procedures.

The announcement follows a change to statewide Directed Health measures and guidelines from Governor Pete Ricketts.

According to Ricketts certain criteria must be met, and CHI said in a release they plan to follow the restrictions.

Both hospitals must comply with the following requirements:

- Maintain 30 percent bed availability

- Maintain 30 percent ICU beds available

- Must have 30 percent of ventilator supply available

- Must have two weeks supply of PPE

In addition to hospital requirements, any patient undergoing an elective procedure must be tested for COVID-19 three days or less prior to surgery.

This will assure the patient is not contagious at the time of surgery and will also eliminate the use of additional PPE, allowing the preservation for those caring for COVID-19 patients, CHI Health said in a release.

According to CHI Health, in Lincoln, patients can receive a COVID-19 test at Lincoln North Star High School seven days a week with an order from their surgeon or physician. CHI Health said it must have the patient’s results by Noon one day prior to the surgery. The procedure will be cancelled if the test results are not available or if the patient has a positive COVID-19 test result.

“While they may not be considered urgent, we know many patients in our community have been putting off procedures that are important for their overall health and wellbeing,” said Derek Vance, president of CHI Health St. Elizabeth and CHI Health Nebraska Heart. “We want those patients to know our surgeons and hospital staff stand ready to care for them in a safe environment.”