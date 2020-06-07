Chilling video shows man getting a boy out of oncoming traffic

A Lincoln says he still tenses up watching the video of a young boy run into oncoming traffic unharmed at the corner of 27th and Woods Boulevard. Bryan Jenkins was in his car when he saw the young boy running by in his side-view mirror.

Source: Bryan Jenkins

"That was scary I don't think I've ever witnessed anything like that before." Jenkins said, "I thought something bad was going to happen." The boy narrowly misses being hit by a red SUV, but things get even scarier once he gets closer to S. 27th St.

"That's when I saw the bus and got out of my car and saw the bus almost hit him there," Jenkins said. The video shows the Lincoln StarTran bus coming to an immediate stop in the intersection.

The Lincoln StarTran manager Michael Davis issued a statement saying, “Lincoln Transportation and Utilities StarTran Bus Service is proud of the quick action of our team member to assist in ensuring the safety of a child. Each bus driver receives up to seven weeks of classroom and on-the-road training that includes defensive driving techniques and to be watchful of pedestrians and bicyclists at all times.” Even after a bus missed him by a couple of feet, the young boy continues to run through the street. That's when Jenkins hopped out of his car to go get him.

"He said he was just going for a run." Jenkins said, "Just running and I said okay I'll run with you but let's run the other way where you came from." Jenkins ran with the boy for a few minutes but was able to get him back to the sidewalk. He cautiously walked him across the street to his dad. Although Jenkins knows how the video goes, it's still tough for him to watch.

Jenkins said, "Even watching it back, even though I witnessed it, I still kind of tense up even though I know the outcome of it." Jenkins said he believes the family lives in his apartment complex. He said every time he sees the dad, he'll ask him how his son is doing and making sure everything is going well.

