CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill donates 750 meals to Lincoln kids

When the doors at CJ's Neighborhood Bar and Grill had to close to dine-in customers because of the Coronavirus, they didn't stop serving.

But instead of their regular customers, they started feeding Lincoln kids, through the Food Fort, a mobile food bank that distributes food at schools around Lincoln.

Carrie DeFreece, owner of CJ's, has donated 750 meals in the last three weeks.

All freshly made and hot, things like pulled pork, spaghetti or meatloaf.

DeFreece said she knew immediately she had to give back.

"It makes you really appreciate what you have, and it makes me reallly happy to be able to do this," DeFreece said. "I would give anybody the shirt off my back at any time as long as I have the resources to do so"

But with very little income coming in from take out orders, DeFreece said she doesn't have the money to keep donating.

Each meal costs around two dollars, so far the restaurant has paid around $1,000 to get all the food needed.

This is where you come in.

They're asking for any and all donations to help support their efforts.

"Even $10 feeds five people," DeFreece said.

To donate go to: PayPal.me/cjsbarandgrill

To learn more about the Food Fort and it's distributions, visit their website: http://www.lincolnfoodfort.com/

