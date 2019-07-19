CNA's keep close eye on patients as temperatures rise

Jim Partington works Monday to Friday, while his wife Barbara stays home.

Jim and Barbara Partington no longer have to worry about Barbara falling or being stuck out in the heat now that a CNA from Visiting Angels comes about every day.

"I worry, I have a terrible fear of falling again," said Barbara.

Now, he doesn't have to worry about his wife Barbara falling or getting stuck outside in the heat while he's gone, thanks to Joyzelle Godfrey, a CNA with Visiting Angels.

"If there wasn't an option to have somebody home with her, I wouldn't be able to work anymore," said Jim.

Barbara is recovering from a recent fall that left her with a broken arm. Godfrey does small things around the house like getting the mail or making lunch. One of things Godfrey is really keyed in on - is how Barbara is handling the heat.

"If you don't have some kind of a relationship, how do you know when something is off?" said Godfrey. "You have to be able to connect with someone you're taking care of... I want Barbara to know that this isn't just a job. I'm really here for her"

The owner of visiting angels said many of their clients are independent, and like to be outside. But in this heat, it can turn dangerous.

"The elderly oftentimes will go outside and garden and take walks," said Natalie Leon, the owner of Visiting Angels. "The biggest thing is to make sure they're not going out in the heat of the day."

And with Godfrey keeping her company, Barbara hopes she'll be up and ready to get back to her walks in no time.

"I hope I can keep healthy and living a good life," said Barbara.