COVID-19: 57 confirmed cases in Lincoln, 871 statewide

Lincoln health officials said the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County sits at 57, as of Tuesday morning.

39 of those cases are community spread.

One new case was announced on Tuesday, who is a man in his 30's.

Lancaster County health officials are now monitoring 77 individuals, and one death has been reported.

1,705 negative tests have been reported with 57 positives and 9 tests pending at the Nebraska Public Health Lab.

Currently, there are 871 positive tests across the State of Nebraska, and 18 total deaths have been reported.