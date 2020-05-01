COVID-19: Majority of deaths tied to nursing homes as Nebraska cases rise above 5,000

While much of the U.S. has seen or is seeing its peak of COVID-19 cases, most experts believe Nebraska is still 10 or more days away. That being said, the number of cases is now over 5,000 and its been doubling every seven days.

Nursing Homes

The virus has taken an especially harsh toll on long-term care facilities. They account for 68 percent of all COVID-19 related fatalities, according to Gov. Ricketts.

At Gov. Pete Ricketts' news conference on Friday afternoon, he released data on long-term care facilities. As of Thursday night, there were 242 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases across 52 facilities in Nebraska. Of the 242, 48 people, or about 19 percent of all cases, had died.

COVID-19 Deaths

So far the virus has killed 75 Nebraskans. It's a fatality rate of about 1.5 percent among lab-confirmed cases, but all but five of those deaths are in people older than 60. The average age of death has been 75.

30s: 1

40s: 1

50s: 3

60s: 18

70s: 23

80s: 16

90s: 12

Not Reported: 1

10/11 NOW has been tracking COVID-19 deaths and how underlying conditions are playing a role. However, it's difficult to get concrete information because counties are reporting the data differently. For example, all 16 deaths in Douglas County can be partially attributed to underlying conditions, according to the Douglas County Health Department.

However, in Hall County, the Central District Health Department has reported underlying conditions in just 1 of the 28 fatalities. It's our belief that this doesn't mean underlying conditions didn't play a role in at least a portion of the other 27 deaths, but that the reporting is simply inconsistent.

According to releases from various health departments, underlying conditions can be attributed to at least 31 deaths in Nebraska.

Surging Cases

On April 1, according to our data, Nebraska had 218 cases. By May 1, that total was 5,042.

The numbers have been increasing exponentially, doubling about every seven days. Nebraska reached its 500th case on April 8, its 1,000th case on April 16, its 2,000th case on April 23, its 4,000th case on April 30, and its 5,000th case on May 1.

Many of the cases can be tied to meat packing plants. Most plants aren't issuing direct data on how many employees are affected, but health departments have all cited strong links to the surge in cases and these specific employers.

Here's a look at how the total number of cases in several counties has changed in April:

County // April 1 // April 15 // May 1 //

Hall (JBS): 16 // 278 // 1,111

Adams: (JBS): 6 // 65 // 187

Dakota (Tyson): 0 // 3 // 942

Saline (Smithfield): 0 // 1 // 194

Dawson (Tyson): 1 // 21 // 503

Madison (Tyson): 3 // 7 // 132

Nebraska: 218 // 984 // 5,042

Deaths: 5 // 21 // 75

Hospitalizations & Recoveries

In Lancaster County, of the 281 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, nine are currently in the hospital or about three percent. Four of the nine patients are on ventilators.

According to a release from the office of Sen. Tony Vargas, as of April 30, 52 Nebraskans were hospitalized because of COVID-19. His report says 16 of those patients were on ventilators. It also notes plenty of surge capacity available for ICU beds and ventilators.

10/11 NOW is trying to get a better picture of how many people diagnosed with COVID-19 end up in the hospital. We have requested statewide hospitalization data from the Governor's Office and been told they can get that information to us soon.

Now to the other big question: recoveries. Gov. Ricketts was again asked about tracking recoveries this week but said the state still doesn't have overall data. While he said they'd like to start tracking recoveries soon, there are other priorities, like ensuring the health care system doesn't get overwhelmed.

According to data from Sen. Vargas, 70 Nebraskans have officially recovered from COVID-19.

Locally, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said this week it hopes to have better recovery data next week. Interim Dir. Pat Lopez said the biggest hurdle has been secondary testing. In the beginning, when testing was limited, people who were diagnosed were not being tested again.

If they were healthy enough, they self-isolated at home until they were symptom-free and waited the proper amount of time to go back out in public. People were not re-tested and there was no clear guidance from the CDC as to what qualifies as a recovery.

Projected Peak

A model recently released by the University of Nebraska Medical Center predicts the state's death toll likely ranging from around 150 to 350-plus, depending on when the peak is. If the peak is May 1, it would be on the lower end. If Nebraska's peak isn't until the second or third week of May, it would be on the higher end.

The number of projected cases in that model range from around 8,000 to more than 25,000 COVID-19 cases in Nebraska, depending on when the peak hits.

The IHME Model, which has fluctuated throughout April, now predicts Nebraska to peak around May 13. It's now projecting nearly 266 statewide deaths, with zero shortages in ICU beds or ventilators.