COVID-19: Nebraska cases & deaths double in last week, surge in communities with meat packing plants

There is a singular thing tying all of Nebraska's fastest growing counties together - they're all home to large meat packing plants. The death toll has doubled in the last week and cases have spiked in rural counties like Hall, Dawson, and Dakota, as they now approach 2,500 statewide.

Dakota County, which is in the northeast corner of Nebraska, is up to 246 cases. Thirteen days ago, there were zero. The county saw cases jump from 29 to 246 between Sunday and Thursday. As of 10:30 p.m., it hadn't issued a Friday update. It's home to a Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Dakota City.

Dawson County, which includes the Lexington and Cozad areas, is up to 307 cases. One week ago, it had 30 cases. Two weeks ago, it had three cases. The National Guard was brought in last week to test more than 200 workers at the Tyson food plant in Lexington, more than half of which came back positive.

Hall County, which includes the Grand Island area, continues to lead the state with the highest number of cases at 734. Compare that to two weeks ago, when it had 129. At the start of April, it had only three. Grand Island is home to a JBS meat packing plant, which has been tied to several hundred positive cases.

Madison County, which includes the Norfolk area, is just starting to see growth. Between Wednesday and Thursday, it's cases more than tripled, jumping from 16 to 50. Friday it jumped another 18 to 68 cases. About 79 percent are tied to the Tyson plant in Madison, with more than 100 COVID-19 tests still pending.

Here in Lincoln, Lancaster County has seen steady growth, but no significant spikes. The case total stands at 113, but 44 percent of those have come in the last week.

Growth in Douglas County jumped by 103 over the last seven days to 376 cases. However, its per capita rate remains relatively low.

Top Nebraska Counties

April 24 // April 17 // April 10 // April 3

Hall: 734 // 403 // 129 // 35

Douglas: 376 // 273 // 222 // 128

Dawson: 307 // 30 // 3 // 1

Dakota: 246 // 22 // 0 // 0

Adams: 120 // 85 // 39 // 6

Lancaster: 114 // 63 // 49 // 14

Sarpy: 73 // 48 // 39 // 28

Nebraska: 2,465 // 1,195 // 668 // 305

Deaths: 50 // 25 // 17 // 6 // 2

Testing has also increased over the last week. From April 11-17, there were 4,281 test results received in Nebraska, or about 611 per day. From April 18-24, there were 6,505, or about 929 per day. There were about 1,500 results received today, the highest to-date.

Nebraska Testing Data

March 9-31: 3,170 // Average: 138 p/day

April 1-10: 6,091 // Average: 609 p/day

April 11-17: 4,281 // Average: 611 p/day

April 18-24: 6,505 // Average: 929 p/day

Since Start: 20,112 Nebraskans Tested

Many experts believe the United States has peaked as a country, but it's still averaging about 2,000 deaths per day. Case totals could reach 1,000,000 next week.

United States COVID-19 Cases

April 24 // April 17 // April 10 // April 3

Total Cases: 891K // 637K // 501K // 278K

Deaths: 51,000 // 37,000 // 18,700 // 7,100

A model recently released by the University of Nebraska Medical Center predicts the state's death toll likely ranging from around 100 to 300-plus, depending on when the peak is. If the peak is April 24, it would be on the lower end. If Nebraska's peak isn't until the first week of May, it would be on the higher end.

The number of cases in that model range from around 4,400 to more than 14,000 COVID-19 cases in Nebraska, depending on when the peak hits.

The IHME Model, which has fluctuated throughout April, now predicts Nebraska to peak around May 11. It's now projecting nearly 350 statewide deaths, with zero shortages in ICU beds or ventilators.

