COVID-19: Nebraska nearing 100 as cases more than double in the last week

It's been three weeks since Nebraska's first case of COVID-19. That woman, a 36-year-old from Douglas County, is finally out of critical condition and off a ventilator, according to Governor Ricketts. But one day after that announcement, news that two Nebraskans have now died.

Over the last 21 days, Nebraska's case total has jumped from one to 91. In the last seven days, the case total has jumped from 39 to 91. Here's a look at the last ten days:

March 18: 29

March 19: 33

March 20: 39

March 21: 49

March 22: 51

March 23: 62

March 24: 65

March 25: 69

March 26: 82

March 27: 91

Friday's newest positives also included two deaths; a male in his 50s from Douglas County and a woman in her 60s from Hall County. Both had underlying health conditions. Neither person was identified in the positive test total until Friday.

The nine new cases (including the deaths) identified on Friday are three in Sarpy County, three in Douglas County, a fourth case in Lancaster County, a third case in Hall county, and a second case in Dodge County.

For context, cases in the U.S. surged past 100,000 on Friday, with the latest data from Johns Hopkins Research showing 104,661 (as of 11:15 p.m. CST on March 27). That's up from roughly 25,000 one week ago. The death toll in the U.S. is at 1,706.

Using press releases from local health departments and DHHS, 10/11 NOW has identified at least 16 cases of community spread. That means doctors cannot trace the origin and it's not likely travel-related. Community spread has been seen in Hall, Lancaster, Sarpy, and Douglas counties.

Also of note this week, after requesting data on presumptive cases (people who are told they likely have COVID-19 based on symptoms, but aren't tested) and recoveries, 10/11 NOW has learned authorities are not tracking that data.

In his daily press conference on Friday, Gov. Ricketts said they'd look at tracking recoveries in the future, but the focus right now is on current cases and helping health care providers.

As far as testing, according to DHHS, Nebraska has received results on 1,903 people. Testing in the state has increased to up to about 500 per day, according to Gov. Ricketts, but it's still taking several days to get the test results.

Gov. Ricketts will resume daily 2:00 p.m. press conferences starting next Monday.