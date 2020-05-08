COVID-19: Nebraska not peaking yet, seeing 1.2% fatality rate among lab-confirmed cases

A month ago, most models and experts predicted Nebraska to be past its peak by now. With the biggest single day jump – 640 new COVID-19 cases on Friday – that’s not the case. The outbreaks at many Nebraska meatpacking plants are drawing national attention, including a clash between Gov. Pete Ricketts and MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.

Maddow called out Gov. Ricketts on Thursday night for not testing any prisoners, a fact he mentioned earlier in the week after a fifth Nebraska Department of Correction Employee tested positive for COVID-19.

“Inmates are being treated like everyone else in the public,” he said on Tuesday.

She also pointed out that the Governor is encouraging health districts to not release data on specific employers (like meatpacking plants), which is true. She incorrectly stated the State isn’t releasing data on long-term care facilities. The State has frequently released data on nursing homes (details listed later on).

“She is wrong,” he said on Friday. “She’s got her own agenda.”

Right now there are 7,831 COVID-19 cases in Nebraska and 93 deaths.

This all comes as one of Nebraska’s smaller counties, Dakota County, has seen more than 1,400 cases. According to our data and our partners at InvestigateTV, its 7 percent COVID-19 positive rate per capita is second highest in the country.

On Thursday, after a six-day deep clean, the Tyson Plant in Dakota City reopened its doors. All meatpacking plants have been deemed essential services by both Gov. Ricketts and President Donald Trump.

Nursing Homes

The virus has taken an especially harsh toll on long-term care facilities. They account for 66 percent of all COVID-19 related fatalities, as of Thursday’s data release.

At Gov. Pete Ricketts' news conference on Thursday afternoon, there were 455 COVID-19 cases among both residents and staff. Long-term care residents accounted for 267 cases and 57 deaths. Staff members accounted for 188 positives and 0 deaths.

COVID-19 Deaths

So far, the virus has killed 94 Nebraskans. It has a fatality rate of about 1.2 percent among lab-confirmed cases, but all but seven of those deaths are in people older than 60. The average age of death has been 73 years old. However, data has become increasingly scarce. Some health districts are only reporting deaths, and not age or gender details.

20S: 1

30s: 1

40s: 2

50s: 3

60s: 22

70s: 29

80s: 19

90s: 12

Not Reported: 5

Male: 41

Female: 26

Not Released: 27

With 34 deaths, Hall County (Grand Island) accounts for more than one-third of all fatalities in Nebraska. Douglas County is second with 17 deaths, Hamilton County is third with eight deaths, and Dakota County is fourth with five deaths.

10/11 NOW has been tracking COVID-19 deaths and how underlying conditions are playing a role. However, it's difficult to get concrete information because counties are reporting the data differently. Some counties are tying every death to underlying health problems, others aren’t reporting the data.

According to releases from various health departments, underlying conditions can be attributed to at least 38 deaths in Nebraska.

Lancaster County

Lancaster County announced its second death this week, a man in his 80s who likely got the disease from family members who worked at the Smithfield Plant in nearby Saline County.

The Smithfield Plant in Crete is responsible for about 41 percent of Lancaster County’s cases, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. Cases have nearly doubled in the last seven days, from 281 to 547, as health officials ramp up targeted testing.

Despite the rising case totals, and with hesitation, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced this week a new Directed Health Measure that goes into effect on Monday, May 11. It will allow restaurants to reopen at 50 percent capacity, salons and tattoo shops to see customers again, and child care centers to expand to 15 kids per room.

The Mayor wanted a one-to-two week extension on the county’s current DHM, but to avoid public confusion and a possible legal battle, agreed to go along with Gov. Ricketts and keep the May 11 date intact. Still, she’s encouraging the public, especially high-risk groups, to only go out if necessary and to always wear masks.

Doctors agree.

"Get rid of the denial, the anger, the bargaining,” said Dr. Bill Johnson with Bryan Health on Friday. “Take this disease for what it is. It doesn't negotiate. It's a tragedy that can be turned into a success story. We can say there truly is no place like Nebraska."

Surging Cases

On April 1, according to our data, Nebraska had 218 cases. By May 8, that total was 7,831.

Throughout April, the numbers doubled about every seven days, however that has slowed slightly. Nebraska's case count has increased by roughly 2,800 cases over the last week, or about 400 cases per day. Nebraska reached its 500th case on April 8, its 1,000th case on April 16, its 2,000th case on April 23, its 4,000th case on April 30, its 5,000th case on May 1, its 6,000th case on May 4, and its 7,000th case on May 7.

Many of the cases can be tied to meatpacking plants. Most plants aren't issuing direct data on how many employees are affected, but health departments have all cited strong links to the surge in cases and these specific employers. More than 1,100, or about 15 percent, of the State's cases are meatpacking plant workers, according to Gov. Ricketts. Three workers have died.

Here's a look at how the total number of cases in several counties has changed in the last five weeks:

County // April 1 // April 15 // May 1 // May 8

Hall (JBS): 16 // 278 // 1,111 // 1,311

Adams: (JBS): 6 // 65 // 187 // 218

Dakota (Tyson): 0 // 3 // 942 // 1,407

Saline (Smithfield): 0 // 1 // 194 // 320

Lancaster (Smithfield): 9 // 59 // 281 // 547

Colfax (Cargill): 0 // 4 // 116 // 391

Platte (Cargill): 2 // 6 // 110 // 324

Dawson (Tyson): 1 // 21 // 503 // 686

Madison (Tyson): 3 // 7 // 132 // 249

Nebraska: 218 // 984 // 5,042 // 7,831

Deaths: 5 // 21 // 75 // 93

Nebraska Testing Data

Testing has increased dramatically over the last three weeks. The daily average has tripled since mid-April. While the number of positives is increasing, so is the overall positivity rate.

For example, on April 1, a total of 5.7 percent of all tests were coming back positive. Over the last week, there have been about 2,800 new positive cases in Nebraska out of roughly 13,500 tests. That's a positivity rate of about 21 percent. That’s actually a decrease from last week’s positivity rate (April 25-May 1), which was about 27 percent.

May 2-May 8: 13,500 // Average: 1,923 p/day

April 25-May 1: 9,700 // Average: 1,385 p/day

April 18-24: 6,505 // Average: 929 p/day

April 11-17: 4,281 // Average: 611 p/day

April 1-10: 6,091 // Average: 609 p/day

March 9-31: 3,170 // Average: 138 p/day

Since Start: 43,046 Nebraskans Tested

Overall Rate: 18.2%

Hospitalizations & Recoveries

For the first time this week, 10/11 NOW got a clearer picture of how many people are being hospitalized with COVID-19. While the state still isn’t tracking recoveries, the data requested by 10/11 NOW gives us a better picture at how often the disease lands people in the hospital.

This data is as of Thursday afternoon, which includes 164 COVID-19 patients in Nebraska hospitals, 22 people in ICU beds and 35 patients on ventilators. It's a hospitalization rate of about 2.1 percent, although it's likely higher because without recovery data, it's unclear how many of Nebraska's cases are still active.

In Lancaster County, of the 547 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 12 are currently in the hospital or about 2.2 percent. The county is expected to release recovery data on Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.

Projected Peak

A model recently released by the University of Nebraska Medical Center predicts the state's death toll likely ranging from around 200 to 350-plus, depending on when the peak is. If the peak is today, it predicts roughly 200 deaths and 16,500 cases. If the peak isn’t until May 20, it predicts 340 deaths and around 34,000 total cases.

The IHME Model, which has fluctuated throughout April and May, now predicts Nebraska to peak over the next few days. It was last updated May 4. It's now projecting nearly 380 statewide deaths, with zero shortages in ICU beds or ventilators.

