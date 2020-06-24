COVID-19: Nebraska with 4th lowest fatality rate in US, varies greatly with age

The number of COVID-19 deaths continues to rise in Nebraska, jumping by 83 so far in the month of June. However, the State's 1.4 percent fatality rate among lab-confirmed cases is the fourth lowest in the country.

Nebraska had 174 COVID-19 related deaths on May 31, that number has now risen to 257, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. It's an average of between three and four deaths per day.

US Fatality Rates

Five Highest

Connecticut: 9.4%

Michigan: 8.9%

New York: 8.0%

New Jersey: 7.7%

Pennsylvania: 7.4%

Five Lowest

Utah: 0.87%

South Dakota: 1.31%

Arkansas: 1.38%

Nebraska: 1.41%

Tennessee: 1.49%

More than half of the fatalities in Nebraska can be attributed to three counties. With 160 total deaths, Douglas (82), Hall (44), and Dakota (34) counties account for about 62 percent of COVID-19 deaths in the State.

Perhaps the most startling statistic related to COVID-19 deaths is how wildly the fatality rate varies based on age group. For example, there have been about 2,000 cases in Nebraskans 19 years old or younger, but only one death. Nebraskans 75 years old or older have accounted for 121 deaths, but only 742 cases. That's a fatality rate of 16.3 percent.

Nebraska Fatality Rates

Age: Total Deaths (Fatality Rate)

0-19: 1 (0.05%)

20-34: 3 (0.05%)

35-44: 5 (0.14%)

45-54: 16 (0.47%)

55-64: 46 (2.0%)

65-74: 65 (6.5%)

75-84: 64 (14.4%)

85-Plus: 57 (19.1%)

Nebraska has also broken down the data by gender, with 55 percent of deaths in males and 45 percent in females. In terms of total COVID-19 cases, it's a 50-50 split between men and women.