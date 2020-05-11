COVID-19: Number of coronavirus related deaths in Nebraska reaches 100

On May 11, 45 days after Nebraska's first COVID-19 related fatality, the death toll is now at 100.

The detailed data has been increasingly scarce, but according to 10/11 NOW's tracking, the virus has killed 43 men, 28 women, and there are 29 cases where the information hasn't been released.

Here's a breakdown based on ages:

20s: 1

30s: 1

40s: 2

50s: 4

60s: 23

70s: 29

80s: 20

90s: 13

Not Released: 7

The average of a person who's died from a COVID-19 related illness in Nebraska is 74.

Here's a breakdown of the highest counties:

Hall: 34

Douglas: 21

Hamilton: 8

Dakota: 7

Adams: 6

We've been tracking data on underlying conditions, but it hasn't been released on a widespread basis. Some health districts include it in every report, while others only let the media know if there was a death, and include no other information.

As far as what's been reported, at least 41 people with underlying conditions have died from the disease. That doesn't mean some of the other 59 didn't have a condition, but it means the information wasn't released.

The Nebraska DHHS dashboard doesn't track fatality information, other than the overall number.