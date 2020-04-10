COVID-19: Per capita data shows different story of virus in Nebraska

A quick glance at our county-by-county map, and it's clear to see why many view Nebraska's biggest population centers - Omaha and Lincoln - as coronavirus hot zones. As we dug into the numbers, however, it became clear that's not quite the case.

As of 8:00 p.m. on April 10, our combined data from the Department of Health and Human Services and local health departments shows 668 COVID-19 cases in Nebraska. Nearly 33-percent of those cases are in Douglas County, a county with a population of 571,327 (according to July 1, 2019 U.S. Census data).

To get the per capita rate, we calculated how many residents per 100,000 people are positive. For Douglas County, the number is about 37.

It's quite the contrast to Kimball County, which is in the southwest corner of Nebraska's panhandle. There are ten lab-confirmed cases, which is only about 1.4 percent of the State's total. However, when accounting for Kimball County's population, 3,632, the per capita rate for 100,000 residents is a whopping 275. That's seven-times the rate of Douglas County.

The second highest per capita rate in Nebraska belongs to Hall County, or the Grand Island area. At a population of 61,353, the per capita rate (for 100,000 residents) is about 210. With 129 cases, it's also the second highest county total in the state.

The Central District Health Department has seen rampant community spread throughout the area, and between Hall, Hamilton, and Merrick counties, has seen 140 COVID-19 cases.

Top Ten COVID-19 Rates by County in Nebraska

Per 100,000 residents

Kimball: 275

Hall: 210

Adams: 124

Gage: 116

Hamilton: 96

Washington: 96

Franklin: 67

Buffalo: 62

Gosper: 50

Lincoln: 49

Douglas County is 12th highest when accounting for per capita COVID-19 cases.

Lancaster County, which at 49 cases has the third highest countywide total, actually ranks 34th in Nebraska in COVID-19 cases per capita. The accounts for a population of of 319,090.

To put some of the numbers in greater context, here's a list of per capita data in some of the hardest hit and/or largest populated areas of the United States:

Nassau County, New York

Population: 1.4 million

Per 100,000: 1,585

Cook County, Illinois

Population: 5.1 million

Per 100,000: 242

Suffolk County, Massachusetts

Population: 803,000

Per 100,000: 564

Los Angeles County, California

Population: 10 million

Per 100,000: 84

King County, Washington

Population: 2.2 million

Per 100,000: 183

Orleans County, Louisiana

Population: 390,000

Per 100,000: 1,388

Miami-Dade County, Florida

Population: 2.7 million

Per 100,000: 225

