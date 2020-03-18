COVID-19 and the weather. What we know.

There has been a lot of speculation recently about COVID-19 and how it relates to the weather. It is important to remember COVID-19 is a novel coronavirus and we are still learning on the fly. We can draw some conclusions based on how other types of known coronaviruses react and respond to their environments as well as a few limited observations scientists have been able to make of the new COVID-19 virus, but there are still lots of questions. One common question is whether the spread of the virus will slow or stop when the weather warms up.

According to the World Health Organization and the evidence scientists have been able to gather so far, COVID-19 can be transmitted in all areas, including those with hot and humid weather. In fact, other coronaviruses like MERS have shown a lack of seasonal variation. There is also no reason to believe that cold weather or snow can kill the COVID-19 virus. Click on the images below for additional information.

Regardless of the climate or weather around you, the best way to keep you and your loved ones safe is to adopt protective measures like washing your hands with soap and water frequently, avoid touching your eyes, mouth, and nose, and avoid others who may have the virus by socially distancing yourself.

