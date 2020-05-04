COVID-19 antibody tests available in Lincoln

If you are someone who wondered if you have ever previously had COVID-19, there is now a test to give you some answers. For $119, you can get a blood test done at your local Quest Diagnostics Center.

(Source: KOLN).

In Lincoln, there is one near 70th and O Street.

So far, Quest Diagnostics tells 10/11 NOW, they have performed over 325,000 tests nationwide. And that their early data shows more than a 98% accuracy rate.

Nebraska's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Anthone explained antibody testing on Monday.

"The antibody test is after you have that foreign body inside of you, your body tries to fight it off and it makes antibodies, proteins that try to fight that foreign body. Just like when you get a sliver, your body tries to fight that sliver,” said Dr. Anthone.

The test offered by Quest checks the blood for a type of antibody called immunoglobulin G, which is the result of past or recent exposure to COVID-19.

"The antibody test will tell you if you are probably going to be immune, for at least a period of time, against that viral particle. Hopefully, by the time next year rolls around, we won't have to worry about if you have that immunity or not,” said Dr. Anthone.

10/11 NOW asked Quest whether this could be covered by insurance, they told us a doctor can order the test for you, then it's likely covered. If you don't want to see a doctor it's $119 out of pocket.

