COVID-19 case confirmed in Adams County

South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) is announcing the first case of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the four-county health district.

The individual is an Adams County female in her 40s who traveled to Europe. She is currently self-isolating at home.

SHDHD is leading this response at the community level with support from DHHS. Local public health officials have initiated a contact investigation to identify people who may have been exposed so that they can take next steps and prevent further spread.

All identified close contacts will be notified, asked to self-quarantine (stay home) and be actively monitored twice daily by SHDHD for fever and respiratory symptoms.

Symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough, and shortness of breath. If you feel you are ill, please call your provider prior to visiting their facility and follow their next steps.

People can help protect themselves from COVID-19 and other respiratory infections by:

Avoiding close contact with sick people and staying home if you are sick.

Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water aren't available, use an alcohol-based sanitizer.

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Covering your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze then throw the tissue in the trash, or cough in your sleeve.

Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.

SHDHD encourages residents to stay informed by checking SHDHD’s website www.southheartlandhealth.org for local information and updates, as well as links to the state and national websites.

There is a statewide coronavirus (COVID-19) information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to help keep them informed: (402) 552-6645; hours of operation are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. CST, 7 days a week.