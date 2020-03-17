COVID-19 case confirmed in Knox County | Nebraska total at 22

Officials have confirmed another positive COVID-19 case in Nebraska, this one in Knox County.

On Tuesday, March 17th North Central District Health Department was made aware of a positive COVID-19 case in Knox County.

The person is a man in his 30s and a resident in Knox county. He recently traveled to another state where there is community transmission of COVID-19, officials said.

He is self-isolating at home.

According to health officials, at this time, the only known community exposure times, which is low risk, related to the case are the following are:

• Sunday, March 15th from 9:30 AM-11:30 AM at Country Market in Bloomfield, NE

• Saturday, March 14th from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM at Dollar General in Hooper, NE

This marks the 22nd positive case in Nebraska and the fourth confirmation in the last two days. The other three were in Douglas County.

There have been 19 confirmed in Douglas County, two in Knox County, and one in Cass County.

