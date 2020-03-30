16 new COVID-19 cases reported in Douglas County

Social distancing and staying home are increasingly important as expanded testing has continued to confirm more cases of COVID-19.

The Douglas County Health Department on Monday received preliminary results on 16 new cases of COVID-19.

“The public has to take COVID-19 seriously,” said Douglas County Board of Health President Chris Rodgers. “We hope the public acts now to stop the spread of this disease, or we can and will take more strict measures to limit public activities. People need to stay home and avoid crowds.”

The new cases include nine men and women in their 20s and 30s, four women in their 40s and 50s, a man and a woman in their 60s and a man in his 70s. Four of the cases had direct contact with a known case, two cases are travel-related, and five involve community spread. The Health Department’s Epidemiology Team continues to investigate the other cases. One person is hospitalized.