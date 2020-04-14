COVID-19 case rate in Hall County is the highest in the state.

An analysis of state data compared to population shows that Hall County has the worst rate of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Based on information from state and local health departments, Hall County, as of late Tuesday, had 235 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases. When compared to the county's population, the COVID-19 incident rate was 38.3 cases for every ten-thousand people.

By contrast, Douglas County, which includes Omaha, had an incident rate of 4.32 cases per ten-thousand, and Lancaster County, which includes Lincoln, had a rate of 1.79 cases per ten-thousand people.

Adams County's incident rate was 18.49 per ten-thousand and Buffalo County's rate was 7.45 per ten-thousand.