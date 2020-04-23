Nebraska COVID-19 cases see largest single-day jump Thursday

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska have risen over 2,000, with six counties now reporting over 100 cases, and four over 200.

Hall County, the Grand Island area, continues to have the most confirmed cases in Nebraska with 664, as of Thursday afternoon. They reported 74 new cases on Thursday.

Douglas County has 348, and Dakota County has risen sharply and is now reporting 246 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Dakota County saw a rise of 160 cases, while Douglas County saw a jump of 23.

Dawson County reported more than 50 new cases, up to 256. In Central Nebraska, Adams County is at 111.

Lancaster County moved into triple digits and is now reporting 106 confirmed cases.

Statewide there have been 417 new cases reported on Thursday.

Statewide, 46 deaths have been reported.

For a county-by-county breakdown of the cases, see below: