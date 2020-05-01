COVID-19 deaths in Nebraska continue to rise

The number of deaths of Nebraskans by COVID-19 continues to rise.

Six deaths were reported on Thursday, bringing the state's total up to 74.

The South Heartland District Health Department reported two deaths in Adams County.

The deaths included a woman in her 90's and man in his 80s', both hospitalized with underlying health conditions.

“We send our condolences to the families of these individuals,” said Michele Bever, SHDHD Executive Director. “COVID-19 can cause severe disease and we urge everyone to continue to practice social distancing and prevention everywhere they go.”

That brings the total of deaths for South Heartland to four.

The Central District Health Department reported two more deaths as well. One person was from Hall County and the other was from Hamilton County. This brings the district's death toll to 37.

The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported its second death in the district. Health officials said a woman in her 60's from Dawson County died Monday. She had been hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

And the sixth death was a man in his 80's who also suffered from serious underlying health conditions. He was the first COVID-19 death in Sarpy County, according to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.

He had contractedCOVID-19 by community spread and had been hospitalized since April 23.

“We send our most sincere sympathies to the family of this individual,” said Sarah Schram, Health Director. “Our entire team grieves with this family and all of those who have lost loved ones during this pandemic.”