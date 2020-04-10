COVID-19 exposure incident at Atkinson blood drive

North Central District Health Department was alerted to an exposure incident of a positive COVID-19 case in Atkinson.

The case is a female worker from The American Red Cross who was working during the Atkinson Blood Drive on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 while showing symptoms.

NCDHD has initiated contact investigations and have been rapidly assessing potential exposures to determine next steps.

At this time, NCDHD believes this case is low exposure as the worker stated that she wore a mask the entire time while working. Those who have been identified as being exposed are in the process of being contacted and asked to practice strict social distancing. Additional details on the case will be shared as they are acquired.