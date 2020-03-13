COVID-19 fears lead to 70 percent drop in volunteers at the People's City Mission

Currently, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lincoln, but people are already taking precautions like social distancing and cancellations. This has impacted operations at the People's City Mission.

PCM houses 90 percent of Lincoln's homeless population. Right now, they're taking regular temperatures of all guests and washing down the Mission with bleach several times a day. Pastor Tom Barber, the CEO of PCM said the mission will immediately quarantine and send sick guests to the hospital.

The fear of the coronavirus is impacting the mission in a different way.

"Right now we don't have any sicknesses there," said Barber. "We're hoping that everyone doesn't drop off, because if they do, we'll have to curtail services, and if we do that will come at a time when we'll have greater demand for our services."

Volunteers serve as food staff, and at the help center as a way to keep the mission operational daily. On average there are between 50-100 guests any given day. Recently, a 70 percent drop off in volunteers is forcing the Mission to have guests serve as workers, and forcing them to curtail services offered.