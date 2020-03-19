COVID-19 impacting people with special needs

Days that were once filled with classes and school-structure are now filled with walks, word games and anything Cathy Martinez can find to help provide some semblance of normalcy for her son Jake.

Jake has autism.

"It's imperative for kids with autism to maintain some kind of routine, because it makes the world predictable," Cathy Martinez, Jake's mom said.

Now, with closures and cancellations, their routine is out the window, and resources are getting scarcer for those with special needs.

Cathy said she's having to rely on home-made academic programs while they wait for schools to come online.

"We are setting up some programs that are academic-related while we're waiting for the online classes to come available for kids with special needs," Cathy said. "We've been told as parents, those won't be available until April."

The panic-shopping is affecting those with special needs too. For some, texture sensitivities mean they can only eat certain foods.

"There's one mom in our support group that's put out several pleas that she's looking for a Tyson chicken patty because it's the only kind her son will eat and she can't find them anywhere," Cathy said.

Cathy said so far Jake is taking the change in stride, but she knows others may be struggling.

"A lot of kids with autism have anxiety and OCD and lots of co-morbid symptoms," Cathy said. "I think that just adds to the need for a routine."

To learn more about Autism Family Network, and the resources they provide, follow this link.