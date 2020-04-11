COVID-19 in Callaway Good Life Center

Loup Basin Public Health Department is confirming nine additional cases in Custer County. The cases are all related and involve one staff and eight residents of Callaway Good Life Center in Callaway.

Callaway Good Life Center is working in conjunction with Callaway District Hospital, Nebraska Infection Control Assessment and Promotion Program, Department of Health and Human Services, Great Plains Health and Loup Basin Public Health Department. This team is working together to ensure the safety and well-being of all staff and residents involved. Through the collaboration of these agencies, a decision was made to move those residents who tested positive or are symptomatic out of the facility.

A deep clean of the empty rooms is being done so that the residents who tested negative can remain in the facility. They will be closely monitored for a change in health status. Staff is utilizing proper infection control procedures to care for those who remain in Callaway Good Life.