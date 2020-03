The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact every aspect of our lives. We're searching for the answers that matter most to Nebraskans.

Watch our Special Report: COVID-19 in Nebraska on Saturday, March 28th at 6:30 p.m.

The in-depth look features 1-on-1 interviews with the state's top medical experts. We're talking to Governor Ricketts about testing, timelines and taking care of your family. We'll dive into the long and short term economic health of Nebraska.