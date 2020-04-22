COVID-19 numbers in Crete “raising an alarm” for health officials

Bryan Health’s mobile testing unit, Bryan Mobile Testing, could head to the Crete community as early as Thursday.

Bryan Health will be working in conjunction with the Nebraska Army National Guard, who will also be conducting COVID-19 testing in the Crete community.

President and CEO of Bryan Medical Center John Woodrich said the numbers they are seeing in the Crete area are raising an alarm and they are working to avoid another COVID-19 hotspot.

As of Wednesday, there are 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Saline County — a number that is likely to rise once more COVID-19 tests are conducted.

The Bryan Health team will first conduct dry runs with the new Bryan Mobile Testing before the mobile unit hits the road.

Woodrich said the mobile unit will be outfitted with signage in both english and spanish to help prevent language barriers. Bryan Medical Center is also working with the Health Department to make translators readily available.

The Bryan Mobile Testing will be set up at Crete Area Medical Center, a Bryan Health facility, at 2910 Betten Drive.

Woodrich said health officials are especially concerned with meatpacking plants around the state as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise. Crete is home to Smithfield Foods.

Woodrich confirmed that COVID-19 patients from the Crete Area Medical Center have been transferred to Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln. The hospital continues to see more transfers come from outside Lancaster County as they support critical access hospitals in rural communities.

Bryan Medical Center has also received transfers from Grand Island, Hastings, Valentine, and other communities within Nebraska.

As of Wednesday, there are 21 COVID-19 patients at Bryan Medical Center. There are four patients with confirmed test results and 17 patients with pending test results.

Of the 21 COVID-19 patients at Bryan Medical Center, three remain on ventilators — down from four on Tuesday.

Bryan Health has now performed 2,131 COVID-19 tests at Bryan Medical Center, Bryan LifePointe Drive-Thru Clinic, and Urgent Care. Of the tests, 111 were positive, 1,892 were negative, and 128 remain pending.

