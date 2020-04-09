COVID-19 pandemic puts Lincoln food truck's re-opening on hold

Lincoln's food truck pilot program was set to begin later this month. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, that will be delayed.

Also delayed is the re-opening of Motorfood in the capital city.

"It is what it is," said Chef Shaun Theye, as he looks at the food truck that now sits in his driveway.

A few years ago, Motorfood served all kinds of dishes, including loaded mac n cheese, in Lincoln. After a few years out of the business, Theye was just about to get back into the food truck game, but now he'll have to wait.

"It's not so much the social distancing as it is the logistics of it," Theye said. "I can't get my fire inspection permit basically because there's no one down there to write the permit. The Health Department also has other things on their mind right now, and rightfully so."

Another thing keeping Theye from opening is everyone staying inside.

"Even if I could get my permits, we haven't been open in a while, so we need that word of mouth, and it's really hard to get that right now," Theye said. "I would want to start small, maybe try and get our name out there and break in my new equipment, but it can turn negative really quickly. It doesn't take much to have a food truck cost more than you're making when you don't have that reach."

Theye said the situation is frustrating, because he has been planning his new truck for months. Some equipment inside still has plastic wrap on it.

"Around Christmas break, I got all this started, and spent a bunch of money on what, on the inside, is really a state of the art food truck, and then the zombie apocalypse happened," Theye said.

With Gov. Pete Ricketts saying the pandemic is expected to peak in Nebraska later in April, Theye said he's holding out some hope.

"It's starting to look more and more like we may still be able to get open yet near the end of the summer," Theye said. "Maybe we'll get on top of this thing. I hope everybody is practicing their social distancing, and it looks like they are."

Motorfood's website just went live this morning, where Theye said he is keeping hungry customers updated on the journey to getting the food truck re-opened.