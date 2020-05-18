COVID-19 patient reportedly attacks nurse, spits on walls

A 48-year-old woman who had been confirmed COVID-19 positive was arrested after she reportedly punched a nurse at CHI Health St. Elizabeth and spit on the hospital floors and walls.

According to court records, Nyadak Chuol Tut, 48, is being charged with assault on a health care professional.

Documents show Tut was patient at CHI Health St. Elizabeth on May 11 and was confirmed COVID-19 positive.

A nurse told police she heard Tut yelling from a nearby room, and when she went to check on her, Tut pushed a side table into her legs.

Tut then left the room without a mask, court records state.

The nurse followed Tut asking her to put on a mask, and Tut then began spitting on the walls and floor of the hospital.

When the nurse went to the phone to call for security, Tut came up to her and struck her in the face, according to court records.

The nurse was wearing a face shield and an N95 mask at the time, but did suffer pain and swelling from the assault.

Documents state Tut continued spitting and making threatening comments.

After she was medically cleared on May 14, Tut was arrested and transported to jail.