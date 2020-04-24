COVID-19 testing at Bryan Health averaging more than 5% positive rate

On Friday, Bryan Health officials shared they're averaging a 5.4-percent positive rate in COVID-19 testing. They believe it has to do with recent increased testing capabilities and the number of pending cases.

COVID-19 Testing

To date 2,355 people have been tested, of those 127 people have tested positive for COVID-19, more than 2,000 have tested negative and there are 144 pending cases.

Testing performed at the Bryan LifePointe Drive Thru Clinic continues to be a large contributor of all the tests performed in Lincoln. As of Friday, the drive-thru clinic has performed 1,700 tests, accounting for 72% of tests done by Bryan Health.

Bryan Medical Center currently has eight COVID-19 patients. Of those patients, six have positive COVID-19 test results and two are awaiting test results.

Of the patients being treated at Bryan Medical Center, two remain on ventilators. This is an improvement from three patients on ventilators on Thursday.

John Woodrich, President and CEO of Bryan Medical Center, said patients continue to get better which is a good sign as the virus is caught early.

Health officials say the focus is not simply about identifying people who are positive for COVID-19, but also their living conditions.

Woodrich saying if someone is living in close quarters, they want to work with local health departments on developing alternative living conditions to stop the virus from spreading further.

Elective surgery

Bryan Health officials said they're working with physicians on implementing the start of elective surgeries, but more on that plan will be shared next week.

Mobile COVID-19 testing

While there are no plans for the mobile COVID-19 testing unit to be operating this weekend, Bryan Health is working with health departments in both Crete and Lincoln on creating a schedule that provides the most access and opportunities to individuals.

Movile testing in Crete

On Friday morning, roughly 80 people came to be tested at the mobile clinic in Crete. This was the first day the mobile testing unit was parked outside Crete Area Medical Center, a Bryan Health facility.

Results from the testing should be completed within 48-hours, physicians expecting those results sometime on Sunday.

We're told the mobile unit had the capacity to test 160 individuals.

Thursday the National Guard tested 100 people for COVID-19 in the Crete community. Bryan Health officials said those results will give a good sample size and let physicians know what's happening in the community.