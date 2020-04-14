COVID-19 testing at Bryan Health accounts for roughly 90% of tests in Lancaster County

As of Tuesday, Bryan Medical Center has four lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients and 22 patients with COVID-19 test results pending.

Of the 26 total COVID-19 patients, five are in the Intensive Care Unit. Two of those patients are currently on ventilators.

In treating COVID-19 patients, Bryan Medical Center said they are in urgent need of disposable hospital gowns and disinfectant wipes. Anyone who may have these supplies is asked to donate them to Bryan Health.

COVID-19 Testing

Bryan Health now accounts for roughly 90% of all COVID-19 tests done in Lancaster County.

As of Tuesday, Bryan Health has completed 1,453 COVID-19 tests at the Bryan LifePointe Drive-Thru Clinic, Bryan Medical Center, and Urgent Care. Of those tests, 1,001 were done at the drive-thru clinic.

Sixty-four tests were positive. Another 1,295 tests were negative and 94 are pending.

Hospital officials warn Lincoln is still a couple of weeks away from the COVID-19 peak. John Woodrich, President and CEO of Bryan Medical Center, said if people disobeyed social distancing guidelines over the Easter holiday, the hospital will likely see the results in a week or so.

Treating cardiac patients

Bryan Health is now seeing about 90% of heart patients in Lincoln via virtual care and telemedicine.

Dr. Matt Johnson, an Interventional Cardiologist at Bryan Heart, said Bryan Health took a very early initiative in the COVID-19 outbreak to move to telehealth.

While the vast majority of visits are done virtually, doctors are still scheduling face-to-face appointments when needed.

Bryan Heart is performing emergent and semi-emergent surgeries. Elective procedures are still being delayed to a later date.

COVID-19 outbreak in Grand Island

Grand Island continues to see a surge in COVID-19 patients. As of Tuesday, there are 199 COVID-19 cases in Hall County.

Bryan Health is a partner in a new, 64-bed hospital in Grand Island. Hospital officials said they are taking the steps to get the Grand Island Regional Hospital open as early as possible.

Woodrich said state officials will be visiting the hospital next week for a licensure inspection.

Hospital officials have been in contact with the state about opening the hospital early if the need were to arise with a COVID-19 surge.

Woodrich added that if the surge could not be able to be handled by the current hospital in Grand Island, they would look at sending patients to Lincoln until they’re able to open the Grand Island Regional Hospital.