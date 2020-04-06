COVID cases for Kearney area health department hits 26

Two Rivers Public Health Department is reporting four new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total district case number to 26. All individuals are isolating at home in Buffalo County. The individuals are as follows:

• A male in his 60s

• A male in his 50s

• A female in her 40s

• A male in his 40s

Two Rivers Public Health Department, in partnership with the Department of Health and Human Services the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory, and the Nebraska Guard, provided testing for individuals at the Youth Residential Treatment Center in Kearney as well as individuals with close contact with the facility. CHI Good Samaritan Hospital and Kearney Regional Medical Center provided supportive services to the Nebraska Guard during sample collection. Jeremy Eschliman Health Director of Two Rivers Public Health Department stated, “We are tremendously blessed to have partnerships with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, local law enforcement, and health system partners, in order for the successful deployment of an event like this, working aggressively to protect our citizens’ health.”

The health department releases case numbers daily to inform our citizens of the prevalence of COVID-19 locally. DHHS will continue daily updates to Nebraska's cases via its new Data Dashboard.

There are 22 cases now in Buffalo County, one in Dawson County, one in Gosper County, one in Phelps County and one in Kearney County.

People who are concerned they may have COVID-19 should self-isolate and call ahead to their primary care provider to be screened over the phone. Certain people are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19 including older adults and people who have serious chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes and lung disease, according to the CDC.

People in these higher-risk groups should:

• Stock up on supplies, including extra necessary medications.

• Take everyday precautions to keep space between yourself and others.

• When you go out in public, keep away from others who are sick, limit close contact and wash your hands often.

• Avoid crowds as much as possible.

• Avoid cruise travel and non-essential air travel.