COVID curve flattening in Hastings area

The person in charge of tracking COVID-19 in the South Heartland Health District is proud of district residents for their effort in slowing COVID-19.

Executive Director Michele Bever said Friday morning that the positive test rate in the districts four counties of Adams, Clay, Webster and Nuckolls was down to 0.7%.

"I'm really proud of South Heartland residents," said Bever. She urged continued adherence to wearing masks, maintaining six foot social distance, cleaning surfaces and personal hygiene. "We know how we got here and we can control this, " she said.

So far the district has counted 313 positive cases. Bever said 290 of those patients have recovered.

The four counties in the South Heartland District are among the 89 Nebraska counties which will go to so-called "Phase 3" directed health measures next week.

Hastings mayor Corey Stutte said Friday that the city council at Monday night's meeting will review plans to further open the city under relaxed health measures.