COVID-19 worries expectant mothers

Right now it is an extremely stressful time for many people, especially for those who will soon be having a baby in the middle of a pandemic.

In just six weeks Sarah Heliker and her husband will have their first baby, a girl named Charlotte.

Its an exciting time for the couple. Setting up everything in pink but with the pandemic changing things there are also some worries.

"It is crazy to think we are having a baby in the middle of all of this," said Heliker. "Just to think about how much its progressed in the last couple weeks. Who knows what things could be like in 40 days."

Heliker will be giving birth on May 13th at Bryan East. She reached out to 10/11 Now wanting to ask the governor what can expectant moms expect, so we did.

"We had a question yesterday with regard to having a birth and whether or not a birth assistant would be allowed," said Ricketts. "That partner, that husband or whatever, the answer is yes."

"I wasn't sure, it was kind of up in the air for me but it was really nice to know I had options," said Heliker. "I know I want my husband there so at his point its just please let my husband be there."

Heliker says shes still concerned because visitation rules have changed several times over the last month . Her worst case scenario is her husband isn't allowed at all.

"I do not want to be in a room full of strangers," said Heliker. "I know most moms out there right now are feeling that way."

She hopes to have that special moment with her husband because family members likely won't be able to visit at all.

"I'd say that is the most important thing right now," said Heliker. "Being there together and welcoming her into the world together."