Assisted living center gets creative for engaging residents

Social distancing has forced schools to empty their classrooms and restaurants to close dining rooms, it's also affecting activities in assisted living homes.

That's not stopping a local center from getting creative on how they engage their residents.

For almost a month and a half volunteers and guests haven't been allowed in High Plains Alzheimer's Special Care Center. The staff is thinking outside the box to bring joy to their residents.

They brought in chalk artists, had music playing outside, plus families are able to make video calls and have window visits.

"Just having that contact of seeing them has been very helpful," said Teresa Sutton.

Sutton is the Program Director at High Plains. Their goal is working to create meaningful moments while also keeping residents safe.

"We're thankful that we can do this video messaging and can do window visits and we're able to see them in this capacity," said Sutton.

Sutton's been in the business for 18 years. She says it's important to keep residents engaged because they can get depressed.

"They can get really down especially with their age and their health and its just important that we keep them positive," said Sutton.

Even though there are a lot of changes with the pandemic, Sutton is grateful for the staff and families at High Plains.

"We're all in this together and take it one day at a time and we'll all see our loved ones soon," said Sutton. "We just have to get through this."

The assisted living center is accepting letters, drawings, crossword puzzles, basically anything that is uplifting for the residents during this time.

If you're interested in donating you can call the High Plains Alzheimer's Special Care Center at 402-413-0465. It's located at 5601 S 84th St.