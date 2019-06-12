CWS 2019: OPD puts Omaha on alert about scooter rules

Wed 6:35 PM, Jun 12, 2019

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- Promising to issue citations as needed, Omaha Police reminded residents — and College World Series visitors — on Wednesday of the rules pertaining to Lime scooter use around town.

According to official OPD social media posts, citations will be issued for anyone riding a scooter on a sidewalk or failing to stop at stop signs. They will also be cited if they are underage — you must be 18 years old to operate the scooters, though you don't need a driver's license — or caught riding on roads with a speed limit higher than 35 mph.

"All users are strongly encouraged to wear helmets," the post says.


The Facebook post also included a map of boundaries where scooters are not allowed:

Scooter parking is permitted near the ballpark on the northeast side of 10th Street & Capitol Avenue; the northwest side of 12th Street and Capitol Avenue; and the northeast side of 15th Street and Mike Fahey Street.

Some commenters noted the no-ride area was extended, as compared to a previous OPD Facebook book about scooter parking and usage zones:

Read the original version of this article at www.wowt.com.

 