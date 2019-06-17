CWS 2019: Rosenblatt Stadium memories still linger

Before TD Ameritrade Park, the College World Series made its home at Rosenblatt Stadium. The old ballpark is gone, but the memories of Rosenblatt still live.

College baseball fans from across the country still remember Rosenblatt Stadium.

It closed in 2010. Two years later, the stadium was demolished.

But memories of Rosenblatt live on at the Infield at the Zoo: The foul poles, the seats, and home plate — all from Rosenblatt Stadium — now sit in the parking lot of Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.

Heath Thomason of Des Moines remembers his time at the old ballpark.

“Many different stories, and the one that sticks out the most is the Wichita State/Creighton game,” he said. “The crowd was going crazy, and they weren’t letting anybody in. We might have had a few seats saved and didn’t let anybody in.”

Bart Gregory and Josh Quinn are in town cheering on Mississippi State. The two never made it to Rosenblatt Stadium, but mention of the old ballpark still brings back memories.

“Over the years, just the old Mississippi State teams — Will Clark, Rafael Palmeiro — that’s what I think about when I think about Rosenblatt,” said Quinn, of Union, Miss.

“The thing about Mississippi: We don’t have professional sports in Mississippi,” said Bart Gregory of Starkville, Miss. “Mississippi state teams of old were our major league teams. You saw them coming up playing in Rosenblatt — whether it was the teams of ‘85 the teams of 2007, ’97, ‘98 — so you have so many memories of college baseball games that were played here.

“That’s my big regret,” he said, “is not coming to watch a game here… Just a good spot to bring my kid back to. I wish I would have came and watched a game here… At least we can come back and toss it around a little bit.”

Now, it’s their children who play on the remnants of Rosenblatt in this memorial park.

“It’s great to bring my kid back,” Gregory said. “He’s 8 years old — he doesn’t know what Rosenblatt Stadium is, so just explaining to him about all the great players and all the great teams and how this was pure baseball.”

You can still find baseball at Rosenblatt Stadium, and it’s still attracting baseball fans from across the country.