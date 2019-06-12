CWS 2019: What not to bring

In the interest of security, local authorities were reminding College World Series fans what won't be permitted into TD Ameritrade Park during the tournament.

In accordance with TD Ameritrade policy, the following items are not allowed into the stadium:

Oversized, opaque bags of any kind (with the exception of medically necessary bags)

Bottles or cans

Outside food or drink (20-ounce or smaller, empty, clear-plastic bottles will be allowed for water)

Food or drink coolers

Frisbees or beach balls

Large umbrellas

Laser pointers

Noise-making devices of any kind (i.e. bells, whistles, horns, etc.)

Fireworks

Illegal drugs or alcohol

Weapons of any kind, including lawfully concealed firearms

Commercial signs or banners without the prior approval of MECA

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (drones) are not permitted on MECA’s campus*

Selfie-sticks

Hoverboards

Any item deemed to challenge public safety

Cameras are permitted as long as the lens is no longer than an inch; no detachable lenses are allowed. Also, camera bags must be clear plastic as well.

Banned items must be disposed of before an individual may gain entrance to ballpark.

* If you do bring a drone to the area, be sure you know — and comply with — all FAA rules. Any drones in the area must be registered and receive an exemption to the controlled air space. The drone must also be navigated by a licensed pilot, who must notify the airport operator and control tower.