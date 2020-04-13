Calif. baker sells toilet paper cakes after coronavirus panic buying

A baker in California says her toilet paper lookalike cakes are in as much demand as actual toilet paper amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Baker Maria Mendiola is making toilet paper cakes as a sweet treat to get her customers through the coronavirus blues. (Source: KCRA/Hearst/CNN)

Maria Mendiola, who runs Charitos Cakes out of her Lodi, California, home, is baking toilet paper cakes as a sweet treat to get her customers through the coronavirus blues.

She has made as many as three dozen cakes with both vanilla and chocolate varieties and strawberry filling.

Mendiola is offering the cakes at a discount, saying she’s keeping the price low, so everyone can have a laugh and a little sweetness at this difficult time.

“A lot of people are not working right now, and it’s probably hard to afford a cake for the family,” she said.

Mendiola says, through her Facebook page, she’s gotten requests for the cakes from as far away as New York, but she is not set up to ship them.

