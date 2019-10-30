California man imprisoned in Nebraska marijuana possession case

A 67-year-old California man has been imprisoned in Nebraska for possessing hundreds of pounds of marijuana.

York County District Court records say George Lewis, of Clearlake, California, was sentenced Monday to 18 to 36 months. He'd pleaded no contest.

The York News-Times reports that Lewis was arrested in January after a traffic stop on Interstate 80. A K-9 taken to the scene alerted deputies to the presentence of drugs, and deputies found six suitcases containing 220 pounds of pot.

The street value was estimated at $600,000.