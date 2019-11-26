Firefighters make progress against California blaze

Firefighters are making progress containing a California wildfire that is still threatening more than 2,400 homes and other buildings.

A firefighter crosses Highway 154 while battling the Cave Fire in Los Padres National Forest, Calif., above Santa Barbara on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

No homes have burned and the blaze in the mountains above Goleta in Santa Barbara County was 10 percent contained Tuesday after burning more than 6 square miles of forestland and brushy foothills.

Most of the nearly 5,500 people who were ordered to evacuate on Monday are being allowed home.

Authorities say an approaching storm could help douse the blaze, but it isn’t expected to drop rain until after midnight. The weather front is bringing erratic winds that can drive the flames.

Rain also could bring the risk of mudslides on fire-denuded ground, although forecasters say only minor debris flows are expected.

