Callaway starts the engines for SORC

Nebraska is off to the races. The nineteenth annual Sandhills Open Road Challenge continues this weekend after today's One Mile shootout in Callaway.

Over 120 competitors raced across a long stretch of road with an equally long line of spectators. In three rounds, both half-mile and mile-long distances, competitors averaged at least 130 miles per hour.

Josh Cool, a member of the SORC Board of Directors, said this particular event is designed to test the highest speed a car can reach.

"[They] try to match speeds for most of the cars, some of them that aren't licensed or street cars," Cool said.

According to Cool, the entire region gets involved every year, including Cozad and Gothenburg.

"We've had racers from, i think, 43 or 45 states," Cool said.

This year's events end tomorrow in Arnold with a volunteer breakfast, a barbecue and the awards ceremony.