Cam Mack involved in hit-and-run

Husker basketball player Cam Mack received multiple citations after being involved in a hit-and-run on Wednesday, according to Lincoln Police.

LPD said around noon, Mack was driving a black 2011 Mercedes Sudan when he rear-ended a woman near 27th and Fairfield.

Mack proceeded to leave the scene of the accident, police said.

The woman who was hit was able to get a plate number for the vehicle, and officers contacted Mack who admitted he was driving the car.

He told officers traffic suddenly stopped and he swerved, and he thought he successfully avoided the vehicle in front of him.

Police said damage to Mack’s vehicle was $1,200, and damage was caused to the victims’ vehicle, as well.

He was cited and released for negligent driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

Mack was suspended by the Husker program for Thursday night's game for a "violation of team rules".