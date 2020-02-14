Person under quarantine at Camp Ashland transferred to National Quarantine Unit

One of the 57 rescued Americans being monitored for coronavirus at Camp Ashland is being transported to the National Quarantine Unit on the Nebraska Medicine/UNMC campus for further evaluation and testing.

According to Nebraska Medicine, this person developed some extremely mild upper respiratory symptoms overnight, and "out of an abundance of caution", CDC officials made the decision to bring them to the recently opened, federally funded National Quarantine Unit.

The National Quarantine Unit is located in a building that is separate from any of the buildings on campus where patients receive care at the Nebraska Medical Center. This person will be tested for COVID-19 while being monitored here.