Camp Ashland could serve as coronavirus quarantine site

Camp Ashland could serve as a quarantine location for Americans who may have contracted the coronavirus while visiting China.

According to a release from the Nebraska National Guard, the Department of Health and Human Services and UNMC representatives visited Camp Ashland Sunday and Monday to assess the site as a possible location for Americans returning from China to be housed during a quarantine period.

The commander identified three buildings, totaling 85 individual rooms, that could be used without displacing any military personnel from normal operations and training.

These buildings were untouched by the flood last March due to their elevated design.

According to the release, the quarantined individuals would be in separate areas from military personnel for the duration of their stay and monitored regularly by medical professionals for any signs of illness.

"The health and safety of our Soldiers and Airmen, as well as our families and neighbors, is always our greatest priority," a spokesperson said in the release.