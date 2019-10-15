Candle light remembrance for infant loss

Every year in the United States nearly 1,000,000 pregnancies end in miscarriages and almost 90,000 thousand babies die before their first birthday.

(Source: KOLN).

On Tuesday, dozens of families here in Lincoln honored their babies with a candle light remembrance.

One of the couples, Ana Velez and her husband, know the heartbreak of losing a baby all too well.

"You always remember, they always say you will never forget them, they will never forget you,” said Velez.

In 2018, Velez was 22 weeks pregnant when they lost their daughter Emma. On Tuesday, they remembered her with many other families.

"For me, it's a day where I can openly talk about her, and openly talk with other parents,” said Velez.

Velez's husband says having this candle light in Lincoln is important to them and other families, to honor their babies every year, no matter how long their lives were.

"It hurts, but you also find a joy in remembering how much she has changed our lives in a good way,” said Justin Mcmecham.

The event was put on by No Footprint Too Small, something that Justin says helped them get through one of the toughest times in their lives.

"That voice of reason in the midst of one of the most terrible things I have ever gone though, that's the reason to be here,” said Mcmecham.

The couple now volunteers for the organization to help families like the ones at the event.

They say its all for Emma.

"She has taught me, and is part of every day making me a better person,” said Mcmecham.

No Footprint Too Small says lighting the candles at seven o'clock was part of a nationwide remembrance.

The candles burned for an hour in each timezone to create a continuous wave of light.