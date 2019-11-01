Candy Buy Back events in Lincoln

Dentist offices around Lincoln are offering kids cash for their Halloween candy. Buy Back events start Friday, November 1.

Lincoln dentist offices are holding candy buy back events after Halloween.

Wilderness Station Pediatric Dentistry

Wilderness Station Pediatric Dentistry is once again hosting their "Operation: Candy Buy Back."

Their candy trading hours will be November 1, 4-7 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Kids will get $1 for every pound of candy or coupons to local businesses.

Collected candy is then sent to soldiers through Operation Gratitude.

Nebraska Family Dentistry

Nebraska Family Dentistry is hosting their Candy Buy Back event November 1-8.

Kids will receive $0.50 for each pound of leftover candy they bring in.

Participating locations are:

Lincoln Family Dentistry

402-467-1000 | 5500 O Street, Lincoln, NE 68510

Preserve Family Dentistry

402-413-7000 | 4303 S 84th St, Lincoln, NE 68516

Coddington Dental

402-438-5555 | 1320 West A Street, Lincoln, NE 68522

NorthStar Dental

402-742-0000 | 5800 N 33rd Street, Lincoln, NE 68504

SouthPointe Dental

402-423-3333 | 7940 S. 13th Street, Lincoln, NE 68512