Capital City Oktoberfest 2019 announced

Perfect Pour studio, in partnership with Gateway Mall Lincoln, announced the Inaugural Capital City Oktoberfest 2019 on Friday. The event will take place on Sept. 7 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sept. 8, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the parking lot on the north side of the former Sears building.

The event will feature beer from a variety of local and non-local brewers, food by Single Barrel and music from The Bolzen Beer Band and Less Talk More Polka.

Tickets are $7 pre-sale online or $10 at the gate. Steins and German outfits are welcomed and highly encouraged.